This Odisha man on a mission to check lightning strikes

Santosh, who was awarded the Prakriti Mitra award by the Forest department in 2016, has already planted around 8,000 palm saplings.

Santosh Kumar Sahu (in white shirt) planting palm saplings near a canal.

Santosh Kumar Sahu (in white shirt) planting palm saplings near a canal.

BARIPADA: Santosh Kumar Sahu is a man on a mission. A resident of Sanabisol village in Kaptipada block and a teacher by profession, he has been planting palm trees on roadside, open fields and on the banks of rivers and canals to prevent deaths due to lightning. 

Santosh started his plantation drive eight years back and has not looked back since then. He has emerged as an inspiration for his students and colleagues at Government UG High School in Devla village. 

Even his seniors have lauded his initiative. Santosh, who was awarded the Prakriti Mitra award by the Forest department in 2016, has already planted around 8,000 palm saplings in Jamsuli, Golagandia, Baghabasa, Bisol and Badjhad villages in the block.

Several people and animals are struck by lightning in these villages every year. Santosh said palm trees are extremely useful in combating the menace as they work as protective shields for human beings and animals during lightning. The tree owing to its height absorbs the impact of lightning and helps save precious lives. 

He said initially people did not appreciate his initiative. However, he took it upon himself to change the mindset of people towards the tree and now locals help him in his endeavour. 

Block Education Officer of Kaptipada Shashidhar Singh said Santosh’s efforts has motivated teachers, students and locals. “He has set an example for others with his initiative,” he said. 

