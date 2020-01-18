Home States Odisha

Dead Olive Ridley turtles in Odisha raise a stink on protection measures

Dead Olive Ridley turtles were found spread along the 15 km beach stretch from Nehru Bangla to Jatadhari river in Paradip, Devi river mouth and Siali beach in Jagatsinghpur district. 

Published: 18th January 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 08:09 PM

Olive Ridley carcass on Paradip beach

Olive Ridley carcass on Paradip beach

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Increasing deaths of Olive Ridley turtles on the beaches along Paradip coast has raised questions on the mechanisms put in place for the protection of the endangered species in sea as well as ensuring safe nesting sites for them. A large number of carcasses along Paradip coast which is close to Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, the biggest rookery for the sea turtles, are being spotted on the beaches as well as river mouths in the district. 

Dead Olive Ridley turtles were found spread along the 15 km beach stretch from Nehru Bangla to Jatadhari river in Paradip, Devi river mouth and Siali beach in Jagatsinghpur district. Most of the carcasses bore injuries on head, jaw and neck which indicate that the turtles died after being caught in fishing nets or hit by trawlers. 

Turtle conservationists said though there is a huge congregation of Olive Ridley turtles for nesting on the Paradip coast, Jatadhari and Devi river mouths every year, little is being done for their safety. As a result, turtle carcasses are becoming a common sight here. The Fisheries Department has promulgated Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act (OMFRA) to ban marine fishing from November to May on Odisha coast for protection of turtles. During this period, the Coast Guard keeps a tab on illegal fishing.

But, turtle casualty, which is increasing every year, proves the failure of the agencies in curbing the menace of illegal mechanised fishing that continues unabated in the prohibited zones. The departments concerned have even failed to protect the turtles from dog attacks on Paradip coast and Devi river mouth. Many turtles are killed by the dogs, conservationists stated.

The Forest Department, however, has denied the death of turtles on land. Forest officer of Kujang, Satyaban Samantray said primary examination has revealed that the turtles have not died on Paradip coast but their carcasses have been washed ashore due to wind.

