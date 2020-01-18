Home States Odisha

Dharna, slogans, bouncers at Odisha's Congress Bhawan

When he was denied entry, Pradhan along with his supporters sat on a dharna in front of the Congress Bhavan alleging high-handedness of the senior party leaders.

Published: 18th January 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh interacting with party leaders at Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Friday

AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh interacting with party leaders at Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo|Biswanath Swain/ EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Its electoral fortunes eroding fast in the State, stock of Congress plunged further when private security personnel had to be deployed at Congress Bhawan on Friday for smooth conduct of a high level meeting to discuss ways to revive the grand old party even as dissidents were staging dharna outside.
The fissures in the party were out in open after former convenor of Student Congress Itish Pradhan was allegedly heckled while trying to enter Congress Bhavan to meet Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh to protest against his suspension. Pradhan, suspended from the party for his outbursts against Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik, had come along with hundreds of his supporters to protest against disciplinary action against him. 

When he was denied entry, Pradhan along with his supporters sat on a dharna in front of the Congress Bhavan alleging high-handedness of the senior party leaders. This led to ‘bouncers’ being engaged so that Singh’s meeting could be conducted without disruption. Criticising the presence of private security, senior Congress legislator Suresh Kumar Routray said, “Cowards depend on weapons. Our strength is organisation.”

The dissidents in the party demanded ouster of OPCC president before the Odisha in-charge. While Singh was interacting with the office-bearers of the Cuttack City Congress Committee, demand for the removal of Patnaik and appointment of Cuttack city legislator Mohhammad Moquim was reported to have been raised. Slogans raised by rival groups further exposed the fissures in the party.

Meanwhile, Pradhan’s supporters alleged that goons were engaged to prevent them from entering the Congress Bhavan and meeting the Odisha in-charge. He told media persons that his suspension from the party was a conspiracy as he had exposed the senior leaders and told the truth. “I have worked as a Student Congress worker for 15 years and as its convener for nearly five years. I have voiced protest against the BJD Government for which I was put behind bars three times,” he said.

Pradhan asked whether it was wrong to expose indiscipline in the party. Alleging that some senior party leaders have sold themselves to the BJD, he claimed that he was suspended from the party for exposing this fact.Without naming the OPCC president, he said he will take up the matter with the Odisha in-charge and the AICC supremo and demand action against the leaders who were trying to disintegrate Congress in Odisha. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AICC Congress Bhawan
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp