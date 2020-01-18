Dharna, slogans, bouncers at Odisha's Congress Bhawan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Its electoral fortunes eroding fast in the State, stock of Congress plunged further when private security personnel had to be deployed at Congress Bhawan on Friday for smooth conduct of a high level meeting to discuss ways to revive the grand old party even as dissidents were staging dharna outside.

The fissures in the party were out in open after former convenor of Student Congress Itish Pradhan was allegedly heckled while trying to enter Congress Bhavan to meet Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh to protest against his suspension. Pradhan, suspended from the party for his outbursts against Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik, had come along with hundreds of his supporters to protest against disciplinary action against him.

When he was denied entry, Pradhan along with his supporters sat on a dharna in front of the Congress Bhavan alleging high-handedness of the senior party leaders. This led to ‘bouncers’ being engaged so that Singh’s meeting could be conducted without disruption. Criticising the presence of private security, senior Congress legislator Suresh Kumar Routray said, “Cowards depend on weapons. Our strength is organisation.”

The dissidents in the party demanded ouster of OPCC president before the Odisha in-charge. While Singh was interacting with the office-bearers of the Cuttack City Congress Committee, demand for the removal of Patnaik and appointment of Cuttack city legislator Mohhammad Moquim was reported to have been raised. Slogans raised by rival groups further exposed the fissures in the party.

Meanwhile, Pradhan’s supporters alleged that goons were engaged to prevent them from entering the Congress Bhavan and meeting the Odisha in-charge. He told media persons that his suspension from the party was a conspiracy as he had exposed the senior leaders and told the truth. “I have worked as a Student Congress worker for 15 years and as its convener for nearly five years. I have voiced protest against the BJD Government for which I was put behind bars three times,” he said.

Pradhan asked whether it was wrong to expose indiscipline in the party. Alleging that some senior party leaders have sold themselves to the BJD, he claimed that he was suspended from the party for exposing this fact.Without naming the OPCC president, he said he will take up the matter with the Odisha in-charge and the AICC supremo and demand action against the leaders who were trying to disintegrate Congress in Odisha.