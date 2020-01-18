Explosives found from Naxal camp in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Explosives were recovered from a Maoist camp in Goegurha-Uttamgurha forest near Bonda Hills under Mudulipada police limits following an exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals on Wednesday night. There has been no report of casualty or injury on any side. The seizure includes 41 explosives including 10 detonators, an empty AK-47 besides, other materials like Maoist uniforms, blankets, power banks, an electric bike, two tablets, medicine kits, electric wires and Maoist literature. The camp belonged to Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the CPI(Maoist) outfit.

Acting on a tip-off on the movement of 15 to 20 armed Maoist cadres in the forest, the 27 districts voluntary force, SOG and BSF jawans along with Malkangiri police launched a search operation on Wednesday night. Seeing them closing in on the camp, the Maoists started firing at the forces, who retaliated with might. However, taking advantage of the darkness and forest cover, the Maoists managed to escape leaving behind explosives and their other belongings in the camp.

DIG (Southwestern range) Shefeen Ahamed K said the seizure of explosives points to a possibility of the outfit planning to strike security forces. “But any such attempt would be dealt with an iron fist”, he said. Combing and search operation has been intensified in the area.