Home States Odisha

Explosives found from Naxal camp in Odisha

DIG (South western range) Shefeen Ahamed K said the seizure of explosives points to a possibility of the outfit planning to strike security forces.

Published: 18th January 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

The seizure includes 41 explosives including 10 detonators, an empty AK-47 besides, other materials like Maoist uniforms,  blankets, power banks, an electric bike, two tablets, medicine kits, electric wires and Maoist literature.

The seizure includes 41 explosives including 10 detonators, an empty AK-47 besides, other materials like Maoist uniforms,  blankets, power banks, an electric bike, two tablets, medicine kits, electric wires and Maoist literature. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Explosives were recovered from a Maoist camp in Goegurha-Uttamgurha forest near Bonda Hills under Mudulipada police limits following an exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals on Wednesday night. There has been no report of casualty or injury on any side. The seizure includes 41 explosives including 10 detonators, an empty AK-47 besides, other materials like Maoist uniforms,  blankets, power banks, an electric bike, two tablets, medicine kits, electric wires and Maoist literature. The camp belonged to Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the CPI(Maoist) outfit.

Acting on a tip-off on the movement of 15 to 20 armed Maoist cadres in the forest, the 27 districts voluntary force, SOG and BSF jawans along with Malkangiri police launched a search operation on Wednesday night. Seeing them closing in on the camp, the Maoists started firing at the forces, who retaliated with might. However, taking advantage of the darkness and forest cover, the Maoists managed to escape leaving behind explosives and their other belongings in the camp. 

DIG (Southwestern range) Shefeen Ahamed K said the seizure of explosives points to a possibility of the outfit planning to strike security forces. “But any such attempt would be dealt with an iron fist”, he said. Combing and search operation has been intensified in the area. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Naxal camp Odisha Naxal camp explosives found
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp