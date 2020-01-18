Home States Odisha

March with Brand Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tells business houses

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday exuded confidence that great brands of the State will contribute to strengthen the image of Odisha.

Published: 18th January 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handing over Sambad Corporate Excellence Award-2020 to an entrepreneur in Bhubaneswar on Friday

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik handing over Sambad Corporate Excellence Award-2020 to an entrepreneur in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday exuded confidence that great brands of the State will contribute to strengthening the image of Odisha. “For this to be achieved, I call upon business houses to set the highest benchmark for themselves to meet international standards,” he said.

Speaking at the third edition of ‘Brands of Odisha, Pride of India: Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards-2020’ of Sambad Group, the Chief Minister said business cannot survive without brand awareness. “Brand Odisha is undergoing a major transformation due to achievements in sports, industry, tourism and health sectors. We have been able to consistently attract the highest investment because of this,” he said.

The investors favour Odisha as they find a responsive Government because of its 5T initiative and quick grounding of projects. The captains of industry and business leaders of the State are its brand ambassadors, Naveen said. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Odisha will play a bigger role in Industrial Revolution 4.0 that has started with the beginning of a new decade. “In the previous decade, IR 3.0 thrust was on the computer. In IR 4.0, it would be the internet. Our development activities should evolve around this for faster growth,” Dharmendra said.

Khandapada MLA and Sambad Editor Soumya Ranjan Patnaik said, “Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards has been instituted to honour homegrown brands that have spread their wings beyond Odisha and become known at national and international level.”Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra and Sambad Group Managing Director Monica Nayyar Patnaik also spoke. A number of homegrown brands were honoured with Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards 2020 at the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brand Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp