March with Brand Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tells business houses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday exuded confidence that great brands of the State will contribute to strengthening the image of Odisha. “For this to be achieved, I call upon business houses to set the highest benchmark for themselves to meet international standards,” he said.

Speaking at the third edition of ‘Brands of Odisha, Pride of India: Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards-2020’ of Sambad Group, the Chief Minister said business cannot survive without brand awareness. “Brand Odisha is undergoing a major transformation due to achievements in sports, industry, tourism and health sectors. We have been able to consistently attract the highest investment because of this,” he said.

The investors favour Odisha as they find a responsive Government because of its 5T initiative and quick grounding of projects. The captains of industry and business leaders of the State are its brand ambassadors, Naveen said. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Odisha will play a bigger role in Industrial Revolution 4.0 that has started with the beginning of a new decade. “In the previous decade, IR 3.0 thrust was on the computer. In IR 4.0, it would be the internet. Our development activities should evolve around this for faster growth,” Dharmendra said.

Khandapada MLA and Sambad Editor Soumya Ranjan Patnaik said, “Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards has been instituted to honour homegrown brands that have spread their wings beyond Odisha and become known at national and international level.”Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra and Sambad Group Managing Director Monica Nayyar Patnaik also spoke. A number of homegrown brands were honoured with Sambad Corporate Excellence Awards 2020 at the event.