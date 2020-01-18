Home States Odisha

Orisha High Court moved over Justice CR Pal Commission panel report

A city-based lawyer has sought intervention of Orissa High Court for tabling Justice CR Pal Commission report in the State Assembly and making it public.

Odisha High Court, HC

Orissa High Court building. (Courtesy to orissahighcourt.com)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A city-based lawyer has sought the intervention of Orissa High Court for tabling Justice CR Pal Commission report in the State Assembly and making it public.The Commission was appointed on March 11, 2008 to study and report appropriateness of setting up High Court benches other than the Principal Bench in Cuttack. It submitted its report after six years, on March 31, 2014. But, the State Government is yet to table the report in the Assembly and make it public.

The petitioner advocate Shivsankar Mohanty has pointed out that the State Government has kept the Judicial Commission’s report under wraps after spending `1.52 crore on it. As per the provisions of Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, the State Government was expected to place the report in the Assembly, along with action-taken report, within six months of submission of report to the Government.

There has been inordinate delay in tabling the Commission’s report even as there has been growing unrest for HC benches in different parts of the State, resulting in numerous agitations by lawyers as well as cease work, the petitioner stated. Though legislators have repeatedly demanded a report on the status of the Commission report in the floor of the House, the Government has maintained silence over it.

Earlier, Mohanty had filed a PIL challenging legal validity of the Committee formed by the State Government for consideration of permanent HC bench at other places of the State while not tabling the Justice CR Pal Commission report in the Assembly. The High Court had admitted the PIL on December 2 last year and the matter is still pending. 

The Home department had constituted a five-member Committee on March 8, 2019 for consideration of various aspects for establishment of permanent bench of Orissa High Court in western and southern regions of the State. The committee was constituted with Additional Chief Secretary in Home department as chairman. On August 28, 2019 the Home department through another notification reconstituted it into a six-member Committee by including the Development Commissioner as Chairman.

