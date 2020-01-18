Home States Odisha

Smuggler held with 48 kg sandalwood in Odisha

On Friday morning, he was transporting sandalwood to Koraput town on his two-wheeler when police intercepted him.

Published: 18th January 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

wod, log

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KORAPUT:  A sandalwood smuggler was arrested and 48 kg of sandalwood seized from him by Sunabeda police here on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sapan Kumar Chakraborty of DP Camp village under Sunabeda police limits.SDPO Niranjan Behera said based on complaint by HAL Security Officer, police had arrested Sapan for stealing a sandalwood tree from the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd township premises a few days back. But he was out on bail.

On Friday morning, he was transporting sandalwood to Koraput town on his two-wheeler when police intercepted him. They found 12 kg of sandalwood from him at the spot and another 36 kg of sandalwood from his house. He was arrested and forwarded to court which remanded him in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha sandalwood smuggling
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp