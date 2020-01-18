Smuggler held with 48 kg sandalwood in Odisha

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: A sandalwood smuggler was arrested and 48 kg of sandalwood seized from him by Sunabeda police here on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Sapan Kumar Chakraborty of DP Camp village under Sunabeda police limits.SDPO Niranjan Behera said based on complaint by HAL Security Officer, police had arrested Sapan for stealing a sandalwood tree from the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd township premises a few days back. But he was out on bail.

On Friday morning, he was transporting sandalwood to Koraput town on his two-wheeler when police intercepted him. They found 12 kg of sandalwood from him at the spot and another 36 kg of sandalwood from his house. He was arrested and forwarded to court which remanded him in judicial custody.