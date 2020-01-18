Home States Odisha

Tusker panic in Odisha's Talcher yet again  

 The tusker, which had trespassed into Talcher’s industrial area two months back and attacked six persons, has once again sneaked into the locality and spread panic among locals.

elephant

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

TALCHER : The tusker, which had trespassed into Talcher’s industrial area two months back and attacked six persons, has once again sneaked into the locality and spread panic among locals. According to Forest department officials, it has moved from neighbouring Parjang limits of Dhenkanal after crossing river Brahmani.

According to ACF Basudeb Nayak, the animal crossed the river and reached Santhapara on Monday and in the same night, it went  to Dera jungle via Ghantapara village where it damaged houses. “Currently, it is in the forest which is close to a coal mine. We have been trying to track it down but haven’t been successful. We are concerned that it may find its way to the coal mining or residential areas and create havoc,” he said. Forest officials said a team of foresters has arrived from Satkosia to tranquilise it. 

