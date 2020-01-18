Vigilance officers go after ex BJD MLA Bhawanipatna Anam Naik

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Friday conducted raids on the house and property of former BJD MLA from Bhawanipatna Anam Naik over allegations of accumulating property disproportionate to his income. The anti-corruption agency has traced assets of Anam and his family members to the tune Rs 3.42 crore as per preliminary estimations. Raids were conducted at Anam a’s three-storied building and a commercial building at Naktiguda under Bhawanipatna Town police limits, at his duplex lodge and market complex in Madanpur-Rampur town and at an under-construction building in Purunapada.

Anam a’s assets include one duplex lodge with foreign liquor shop, two market complexes, two single-storey buildings, six agricultural and non-agricultural plots worth Rs 94 lakh, one tractor, two four-wheelers, deposits in different banks amounting to over Rs 49 lakh, investment in insurance policies, gold ornaments, and household articles to the tune of Rs 6.21 lakh, among other things. The estimated market value of the duplex lodge and market complex is Rs 57.59 lakh, while the market value of a building in Purunapada area is Rs 51.86 lakh. Vigilance officers also traced assets worth Rs 3.20 lakh at the liquor shop.

Meanwhile, Anam said he had provided the details of his property and income tax returns in his declaration form while filing nomination during 2014 Assembly elections. He claimed that besides income from his business, he has acquired ancestral property. The former legislator alleged that he was a victim of political and business rivalry. Anam was denied BJD ticket from Bhawanipatna Assembly seat in 2019 elections.