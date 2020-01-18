Home States Odisha

Vigilance officers go after ex BJD MLA Bhawanipatna Anam Naik

Anam and his family members’ assets in Kalahandi dist have been estimated to be Rs 3.42 crore

Published: 18th January 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Former BJD MLA Bhawanipatna Anam Naik

Former BJD MLA Bhawanipatna Anam Naik (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Friday conducted raids on the house and property of former BJD MLA from Bhawanipatna Anam Naik over allegations of accumulating property disproportionate to his income. The anti-corruption agency has traced assets of Anam and his family members to the tune Rs 3.42 crore as per preliminary estimations. Raids were conducted at Anam a’s three-storied building and a commercial building at Naktiguda under Bhawanipatna Town police limits, at his duplex lodge and market complex in Madanpur-Rampur town and at an under-construction building in Purunapada.

Anam a’s assets include one duplex lodge with foreign liquor shop, two market complexes, two single-storey buildings, six agricultural and non-agricultural plots worth Rs 94 lakh, one tractor, two four-wheelers, deposits in different banks amounting to over Rs 49 lakh, investment in insurance policies,  gold ornaments, and household articles to the tune of Rs 6.21 lakh, among other things. The estimated market value of the duplex lodge and market complex is Rs 57.59 lakh, while the market value of a building in Purunapada area is Rs 51.86 lakh. Vigilance officers also traced assets worth Rs 3.20 lakh at the liquor shop.

Meanwhile, Anam said he had provided the details of his property and income tax returns in his declaration form while filing nomination during 2014 Assembly elections. He claimed that besides income from his business, he has acquired ancestral property. The former legislator alleged that he was a victim of political and business rivalry.  Anam was denied BJD ticket from Bhawanipatna Assembly seat in 2019 elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vigilance on former BJD MLA Bhawanipatna Anam Naik
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp