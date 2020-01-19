30 Bengal tourists hurt in road mishap in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: As many as 30 tourists from West Bengal were injured, 15 critically, when a bus in which they were travelling hit a truck on NH-16 at Seragarh toll-date within Khantapada police limits on Saturday.

The bus named ‘Sri Shyam Rath’ was enroute to Puri from Uttarpara in Hooghly district of West Bengal when at around 4.30 am, it hit the truck from behind. Locals rushed to the spot and informed the police.

The injured were taken to Khantapada Community Health Centre and those who sustained critical injuries in the mishap were later shifted to FM Medical College and Hospital here.

One of the injured Prabhatli Thandar said since there was dense fog, the passengers had repeatedly asked the driver to slow down but the latter did not pay heed.

The driver and the helper of the vehicle fled after the mishap and the former’s mobile phone was seized by Khantapada police.

Khantapada IIC Sanjeeb Parida said the vehicle was being driven at high speed despite the fog and this resulted in the mishap.

In a separate incident, 10 persons were injured after an SUV carrying them fell into a gorge on Jaleswar-Chandaneswar road near Nahara square.

Sources said the SUV, going to Digha in West Bengal from Kurulia was hit by a truck from the rear following which it plunged into a six feet-deep gorge.

The injured were admitted to Jaleswar Community Health Centre (CHC). The condition of five of them is stated to be critical. Dense fog is also believed to have caused the mishap.