Annual Senior Officers’ Conference in Odisha shifts to Konark Eco Retreat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual Senior Officers’ Conference shifted to Konark Eco Retreat on the second day on Saturday. It is being attended by all Secretaries, Collectors and IAS officers in the State.

The officers had outdoor activities at Konark Eco Retreat in the morning and attended a pre-lunch motivational talk. This was followed by interactions among the IAS officers where the junior officers asked questions related to governance to senior colleagues.

There was also an interaction between the officers to find solutions to service-related issues. The officers also had shared their field experiences and interacted on citizen-centric governance, people’s empowerment and ethical service delivery.

Sources said the meeting of IAS Officers’ Association was also held at the end of the day at the Eco Retreat where the officers made a night halt.

The conference was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday.