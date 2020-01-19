Home States Odisha

Anti-rabies vaccine crisis grips MKCG in Odisha's Berhampur

A kennel constructed by BeMC lies unused

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After the medical college and hospitals in Koraput and Cuttack, the MKCG MCH in Berhampur and District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) of Ganjam here is facing an acute shortage of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV). Worse still, the ARV stock is the open market has also been exhausted.

Chief District Medical Officer, Bijay Kumar Panigrahi said due to non-availability of ARV stock in the MCH and DHH, the vaccine was procured from private medicine stores but the entire stock in the district has been exhausted by Friday. On Tuesday, more than 70 dog bite patients had to return from the MKCG MCH as they could not be given the vaccine. 

However, 50 of them were administered ARV on Wednesday after the hospital authorities managed to collect the vaccine from private stores. Patients who can afford are travelling to Bhubaneswar or Visakhapatnam to get the vaccines.

Chitra Satpathy, a resident of Laxmi Nagar here, said her 11-year-old son was bitten by a rabid dog on January 14. “We took him to MKCG MCH but there was no anti-rabies vaccine and we got it the next day from Chatrapur”, she said.

According to records, 11,000 dog-bite and monkey bite patients come to the MCH annually and 10,820 patients were administered ARV from April 2019 to January 15.

Superintendent of MKCG MCH, Dr Santosh Kumar Mishra said on an average 50 to 70 dog, cat and monkey bite patients come to the MCH daily.

“Only a few private medicines stores keep the ARV stock as people prefer taking the vaccine from Government hospitals for free”, he said.

Meanwhile, rise in the number of stray dogs has emerged as a major cause of concern for residents. Stray dogs often chase pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders in the wee hours or late at night. As per the Health wing of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), the city has around 22,000 stray dogs.

Even as there seems to be no let-up in cases of a dog bite in the city, the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, introduced here in 2010, is yet to gather steam. Similarly, the number of monkey bite cases in Berhampur is also on the rise.

ARV CONCERN

  • There is no anti-rabies vaccine in both MKCG MCH and DHH besides, the private medicines stores. 

  • On average, 11,000 dog-bite and monkey bite patients come to the MCH annually.

  • Between April 2019 and January 15, 10,820 patients were administered ARV in MKCG MCH.

  • The city has around 22,000 stray dogs.

