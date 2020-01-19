Home States Odisha

Be alert against graft: Lokayukta chairperson Justice Ajit Singh

State Lokayukta chairperson Justice Ajit Singh called upon the people to lend support to eradicate corruption in Government offices.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Addressing an awareness meet at Korpaut Women’s College here on Saturday, Justice Singh said whenever the State Lokayukta received complaints from citizens, it has been prompt in rooting out corruption. 

Justice Singh also informed that the State Lokayukta had received 1,132 complaints of corruption of which 548 cases were disposed of. “I appeal you to reject and resist corruption,” he said.

Lokayukta members R P Sharma and Justice B K Nayak, who also spoke, said the State Government has been taking steps to curb corruption and creating awareness among people will play a major role.

Among others, Koraput district and sessions Judge Bimal Kumar Chand, Korpaut SP MK Bhamoo, Lokayukta secretary MR Tripathy were present. 

