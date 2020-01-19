Home States Odisha

BJP leaders from Odisha to leave for Delhi today to participate in poll process

However, sources in the party said members of the core committee and a select few members of the national council will go to Delhi as there is little chance of an election.

Published: 19th January 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP chief Samir Mohanty

Odisha BJP chief Samir Mohanty (Photo| facebook/ Samir Mohanty)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the elevation of BJP working president JP Nadda to the top post is almost certain, a team led by newly-elected president of the party’s State unit Samir Mohanty will leave for Delhi on Sunday to participate in the election process scheduled on January 20.

Apart from Mohanty, the newly-elected members from the State to the national council are eligible to cast vote in case of election to the post of party president.

However, sources in the party said members of the core committee and a select few members of the national council will go to Delhi as there is little chance of an election. "Election of Nadda as the next president of the party is certain. He is an unanimous choice of the party. Filing of nomination is a mere formality," said a senior functionary of the party here.

All the Union Ministers, national executive members, national council members, State presidents, general secretaries (organisation), party in-charge (Pravari) of all States and functionaries of the outgoing national committees have been asked to remain present in Delhi on the election day.

