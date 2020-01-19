Bogus financial firm busted in Odisha, six arrested

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Markatnagar police on Saturday busted a fake financial service unit and arrested six persons including two women.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said on December 16, Jyotirmayee Behera of Sant Sahi in Kendrapara and about 40 other women of a self-help group filed a written complaint at Markatnagar police station alleging that they had been cheated of lakhs of rupees by a NGO - Nabard Financial Services (Needan) at CDA Sector-9.

In the complaint, the SHG members stated that the NGO claimed it was affiliated to Government and its Managing Director Jagannath Das and his associates had lured them with easy loans after the deposit of processing fees.

Accordingly, members of 200 self-help groups collected Rs 2 crore and deposited it with Das. Initially, Das provided Rs 1 lakh each to 57 self-help groups but did not release loans to others.

When the SHGs demanded return of their money, Das issued cheques of Rs 6 lakh to each SHG which bounced.

After some days, the office of the NGO was closed and Das and his associates absconded from the area.

Acting on the allegation, police investigated into the case and arrested the accused who were main associates of Das. Efforts are on to nab Das who is absconding, said Singh.

The arrested are Bitan Sethy (28) of Nimasahi under Purighat police limits, Subhendu Mishra (51) of Danpur, Laxmipriya Sahu (23) of Badabaranga, Barendra Kumar Mallik (47) of Balia, Santosh Rout(51) of Bhanagan and Bandita Behera (36) of Badagan in Kendrapara.