Brown sugar seized, three arrested in Odisha  

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Soro police on Saturday arrested three drug peddlers and seized 12 gm brown sugar, valued at over Rs 1.2 lakh, from them at Barikpur market on NH-16.

The accused Subrat Kar, Srikant Peda and Mir Sayad Ali were arrested during a special drive by the police to check drug peddling, said Soro IIC Sriballabh Sahu.

He said the consignment was being transported to Bhadrak from Jaleswar. Apart from brown sugar, Rs 3,100 in cash, one motorcycle and three mobile phones were seized from them.

The IIC said the investigation into the matter is on.