Congress misleading people on CAA: Odisha BJP chief Samir Mohanty

Congress is misleading people on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said newly elected State president of BJP Samir Mohanty here on Saturday.

Published: 19th January 2020 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Congress is misleading people on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said newly elected State president of BJP Samir Mohanty here on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering of party workers, Samir slammed the State Government’s 5T initiative and schemes like Kalia and stressed the need for educating people on CAA and NRC and their successful implementation in the country.

Mohanty said the Central Government’s move is aimed at shaping a better India for the future generation.

Earlier, BJP workers took out a procession in support of CAA and NRC from Gandhi Chowk to Biju Patnaik Chowk in the town.

Former MP Bibhu Tarai, State general secretary Kalandi Samal, senior leader Manas Mohanty and district unit president Satyavrat Mohapatra were among those present. 

The other BJP leaders, who spoke on the occasion, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for banning Triple Talaq and scrapping Article 370.

They said the ban on Triple Talaq as proved to be a boon for Muslim women across the country. They lauded the Prime Minister for resolving the Ayodhya issue amicably. 

