Constable arrested for molesting minor girl in Odisha's Paradip  

A CISF constable was arrested for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl in a police barrack of IOCL area under Abhyachandpur police limits on Saturday.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A CISF constable was arrested for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl in a police barrack of IOCL area under Abhyachandpur police limits on Saturday.

The accused M Kandaswami of Tamil Nadu, posted as head constable in Paradip Refinery, knew the victim as she is the daughter of another CISF personnel.

He had lured the minor with candy and allegedly molested her on a few occasions. When the accused molested the minor victim again on Friday, she narrated the incident to her mother.

After she disclosed the name of the accused, her father lodged a complaint with Abhyachandpur police. Acting on it, police registered a case.

IIC Yugal Kishore Das said the minor victim has been sent to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for medical examination. Police have arrested the accused and forwarded him to court, he added.

