Cops exhume missing Odisha woman’s body, nab husband 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The body of a married woman, who had been missing since January 1, was exhumed by police from a mango orchard at Bagdihi under Dhanupali police limits on Saturday. The deceased is 20-year-old Arati Singh of Pandura Rampur village in Arrah district of Bihar.

Her husband Kunal Singh Yadav has been arrested and two others detained.

Arati was married to 22-year-old Kunal one-and-half-years back. Though Kunal belongs to the same village, he stayed in Sambalpur along with his family. He worked here as an autorickshaw driver.

Arati’s father, Satyendra Singh had filed a missing complaint last week and alleged that his daughter was being tortured by Kunal and his family members over dowry. Singh said he had given Rs 4 lakh dowry to Kunal’s family during the wedding.

But Arati’s in-laws were demanding another `1 lakh and a gold chain for Kunal. As he expressed his inability to pay the additional dowry, Kunal and his family members used to torture Arati.

Singh spoke to Arati the last time on December 31 and the next day, when his wife Kusum Devi called up Kunal to speak to Arati, she could not. He again called on January 2 but came to know that his daughter had been missing following which he rushed to Sambalpur.

On reaching Kunal’s house, Singh came to know that he and his family members had fled Sambalpur after locking their house at Bahalpara locality in Sakhipara. Later, he lodged a complaint at Mahila police station alleging that his daughter had been murdered.

During the initial investigation on January 9, police broke open the house of Kunal and dug out a place in the house where they found bloodstains, but did not find the body there. Later on, a special team was formed which arrested Kunal from his village in Bihar. Two others have also been detained in the case.

ASP PK Mohapatra said the body was exhumed on the basis of information given by Kunal during interrogation. Further investigation is on to determine the involvement of others in the murder.