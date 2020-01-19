Home States Odisha

Crook steals three vehicles in a night

He was held with `10L worth goods, van from Bhubaneswar

Published: 19th January 2020

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A crook who stole a motorcycle, an autorickshaw and a pick-up van loaded with expensive goods - all in a single night -  from Jharsuguda on January 7 was nabbed from a hotel in Bhubaneswar on Friday.  Goods worth `10 lakh and the van have been recovered from the thief Nanda Kishore Sharma alias Nandu of Bada Bazaar in Sambalpur.

Police said, Nandu, a compulsive crook, had accompanied a friend to Loida village in the district on January 7 evening. While his friend was busy with some work there, he fled with the former’s motorcycle and mobile phone. On reaching Jharsuguda, he left the motorcycle there and stole an autorickshaw and moved towards Chowkipada locality where he spotted an unattended pick-up van of Gear India Roadways. 

The van was loaded with tractor parts, medicines and clothes, etc. With no one around, he left the autorickshaw there and made away with the van. Driving to Angul, he unloaded some of the goods and despatched them to Bhubaneswar in a passenger bus. He sold the rest in Angul. He then came to Bhubaneswar and received the goods from the bus and began to sell them off at throw-away prices outside Ekamra Haat.

Meanwhile, owner of the pick-up van Binod Yadav filed a complaint in Jharsuguda police station on January 8 and during course of investigation, police traced the accused and the van to Bhubaneswar.  Nandu was arrested from a hotel in the Capital city. The van with `10 lakh worth of goods were seized while the motorcycle and mobile phone have also been recovered.IIC Savitri Bal said he is wanted in several criminal cases in Jharsuguda area. He was forwarded to court on Saturday.

CASE DIARY
● Nandu stole a pick-up van loaded with expensive goods on Jan 7 from Chowkipada 
● He sold some products at Angul and the remaining goods at throw-away prices in Bhubaneswar
● He is wanted in several criminal cases in Jharsuguda area

