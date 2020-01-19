Engineer found begging in front of Puri Srimandir

By Express News Service

PURI: An engineer, who has worked with a leading homeware manufacturing company, was found begging in front of Sri Jagannath temple here.

He was identified perchance the following injury in a scuffle with a rickshaw puller on Friday as police were astounded by the flawless English he had used to write his complaint.

On probing him further, they came to discover a well-educated and suave personality beneath the vagrant and haggardly exterior.

The middle-aged man of around 50 years donning saffron clothes and sporting long unkempt beard identified himself as Girija Shankar Mishra of Acharya Vihar, Bhubaneswar, son of a police officer.

His father has passed away.

Girija Shankar Mishra

Girija said after completing his B Sc, he got an engineering degree from Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) in 1995.

He had worked with leading houseware products company Milton for two years.

However, he developed mental problems and left the job.

Since then, he had been begging at various religious places across the country before arriving at the pilgrim town.

Girija said his brothers and sisters were all well-established.

Interestingly, he did not show any signs of mental instability while interacting with the media on Saturday after being discharged from hospital.

Girija said he has lost the prime years of his life and did not have a reason to return to his family.

The man, whose appearance defies his wisdom, advised youths to take care of their parents. Police sources said efforts are on to reach Girija’s family.