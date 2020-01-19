Former Union Minister Srikant Jena asks Odisha CM to withdraw support from CAA, NPR

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Stating that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) are against the country’s Constitution, former Union Minister Srikant Jena has asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to withdraw his support given to these two moves.

The NPR is another form of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and people from all sections, particularly youths and students, are opposing it, Jena said in a letter to the Chief Minister and requested him to respect Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar’s ideology.

The Constitution is clear that there cannot be religion-based Act, Jena said. CAA is not only against a particular minority community but also the Act will push every citizen of the country particularly the Dalits and poor to an uncomfortable situation.