Red cross hospital turned into Primary Health Centre in Odisha's Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: The Red Cross Maternity Hospital at Satya Narayan Temple Road here has been converted into an Urban Primary Health Centre (PHC).

The facility, inaugurated in 1964 by the then Governor of Odisha AN Khosla, was once equipped with modern facilities like an air-conditioned operation theatre, labour room and special cabins for patients.

It was the only hospital in Ganjam district to offer maternity care with 24X7 services provided by well-trained and experienced medical and non-medical staff.

However, the hospital later fell victim to official apathy as it was excluded from the State Government’s Janani Surakshya Yojana in 2015 despite repeated appeals by former Superintendent Dr NC Padhi.