By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three sawmills functioning illegally in Gop range under Puri wildlife division were sealed after joint raids by Vigilance forest unit of Bhubaneswar division, forest staff and local police on Saturday.

The sawmills were running without any licence.

Sawmill accessories, a truck and one tractor worth Rs 35 lakh have been seized, a Vigilance officer said. Six forest cases have been registered under Gop Range, he added.