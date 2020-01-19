Time management paid off for JEE Odisha topper Sourabh Soumyakanta Das

Home States Odisha

Sourabh Soumyakanta Das, the top scorer from Odisha in JEE (Main) 2020, said as cracking IIT exam was tough he started preparation for the entrance test while in Class X.

Published: 19th January 2020

JEE (Mains) 2020 topper Sourabh Soumyakanta Das from Odisha

JEE (Mains) 2020 topper Sourabh Soumyakanta Das (Photo| Twitter/ @AESL_Official)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Sourabh Soumyakanta Das, the top scorer from Odisha in JEE (Main) 2020, said as cracking IIT exam was tough he started preparation for the entrance test while in Class X. Sourabh, who scored 99.99 percentile in the exam, said he is now concentrating on JEE (Advanced) scheduled on May 17. "My target is to get into one of the top IITs in the country and become a software engineer," he said.

Stiti Pragyan Sahoo, second highest scorer from Odisha in JEE (Main), advised aspirants to work hard, stay focused and manage time effectively. "I dedicated several hours for the examination by concentrating more on NCERT syllabus besides other preparation materials," she said. Both the achievers advised aspirants to focus on hard work, study regularly and manage time effectively.

