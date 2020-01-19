Tribal family in Odisha's Kalahandi district faces leprosy stigma

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Blame it on social stigma, people of a Beheraguda village in Kalahandi district refused to help a tribal family in the funeral of a villager suspecting that he died of leprosy.

The deceased, 50-year-old Subas Darwan, was ailing for some days and died on Friday night. Suspecting that he suffered from leprosy, villagers refused to help the deceased’s kin in cremating the body.

When no one came forward to carry the body to the funeral ground, two family members including his brother Komal Darwan placed the body on a cot and carried it on a cycle to the ground where the mortal remains were consigned to flames.

Darwan said Subas was suffering from acute diabetes but villagers suspected the disease to be leprosy and refused to touch the body or help in cremation.