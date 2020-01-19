Two elderly Odisha men trampled to death in elephant attacks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two elderly persons were trampled to death and another sustained injuries in two separate elephant attacks in Khurda district on Friday night.

The deceased are Bansidhar Chaulsingh (70) of Haja village and Sanatan Pradhan (75) of Kalarajhara village under Jankia police limits while the injured Brajabandhu Sahu (70) of Kalarajhara is undergoing treatment at Khurda DHH.

Sources said the three men had gone out of their homes when they came in the way of the elephants which had strayed into their villages.

Villagers blocked the Haja-Ranapur road seeking compensation and safety measures to keep pachyderms away from human habitation in the region.

Khurda Collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout and SP Ajay Pratap Swain rushed to the spot and released Rs 10,000 from Red Cross Fund to the kin of deceased.

They officers also paid Rs 5,000 assistance to the injured man’s family and extended free treatment.

The villagers called off the roadblock after forest officials announced early compensation of Rs 1 lakh and release of the remaining amount after postmortem, sources said.

Two unnatural death cases were registered.