Ultrasonography boon for diagnosis
Speaking at a two-day workshop on ‘Point of care ultrasound (POCUS 2020)’, she emphasised to be conversant with advancement of technology for betterment of patients at need.
Published: 19th January 2020
BHUBANESWAR: Ultrasonography is a boon that not only reduces the patient inconvenience of being transported to radiology centre but also detects many life-threatening conditions accurately, increasing chances of survival during abdominal and thoracic trauma, said Director of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Gitanjali Batmanabane on Saturday.
