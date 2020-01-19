Ultrasonography boon for diagnosis

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ultrasonography is a boon that not only reduces the patient inconvenience of being transported to radiology centre but also detects many life-threatening conditions accurately, increasing chances of survival during abdominal and thoracic trauma, said Director of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Gitanjali Batmanabane on Saturday.

Speaking at a two-day workshop on ‘Point of care ultrasound (POCUS 2020)’, she emphasised to be conversant with the advancement of technology for the betterment of patients at need.