Visibility reduces as fog engulfs Puri's Sri Jagannath temple

Sri Jagannath temple became almost invisible as dense fog engulfed the pilgrim town and reduced visibility to 20 metre on Saturday.

Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri.

PURI: Sri Jagannath temple became almost invisible as dense fog engulfed the pilgrim town and reduced visibility to 20 metre on Saturday. Devotees failed to have ‘darshan’ of the temple’s Neelachakra for a few hours on the day.

Although no road mishaps were reported due to the fog, most shops and commercial establishments opened later than usual. 

Fog to remain till January 23

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha will continue to remain in the grip of dense fog for another four days till January 23, informed Met officials on Saturday. 

With visibility during early morning and night decreasing in most parts of the State, the IMD officials who forecast dry weather for next four days said dense fog will occur in different places of the State during this period.

Angul, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Sundargarh will witness dense fog on Sunday.

Met officials said there won’t be any large change in minimum temperature in the State this week.

