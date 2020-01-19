Water release delay from Kolab reservoir clouds rabi schedule in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Delay in the release of water from Kolab reservoir has threatened to disrupt rabi crop schedule in paddy growing areas of Jeypore, Kundra, Borrigumma and Kotpad.

While Upper Kolab Project Authority had decided to release water from the reservoir to canals and sub-canals from January 1, the ayacut areas received water after January 10.

Farmers informed that though main distributaries received water, the sub and minor canals linked with the latter, are yet to get proper water flow to irrigate farmlands. Besides, silting and growth of unwanted aquatic weed in secondary canals have compounded the problem at the tail end areas.

According to sources, lower electricity production by the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) also has a role to play as water flow in the Kolab canals are regulated by it.

Admitting to low water levels in the canals, Upper Kolab Irrigation Project chief construction engineer AC Sahu said the tail endpoints receive water late due to this factor.

Earlier, the irrigation water was released in December second week and the rabi crop cycle used to end by May.