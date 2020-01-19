Home States Odisha

Water release delay from Kolab reservoir clouds rabi schedule in Odisha

Delay in release of water from Kolab reservoir has threatened to disrupt rabi crop schedule in paddy growing areas of Jeypore, Kundra, Borrigumma and Kotpad. 

Published: 19th January 2020 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Delay in the release of water from Kolab reservoir has threatened to disrupt rabi crop schedule in paddy growing areas of Jeypore, Kundra, Borrigumma and Kotpad. 

While Upper Kolab Project Authority had decided to release water from the reservoir to canals and sub-canals from January 1, the ayacut areas received water after January 10. 

Farmers informed that though main distributaries received water, the sub and minor canals linked with the latter, are yet to get proper water flow to irrigate farmlands. Besides, silting and growth of unwanted aquatic weed in secondary canals have compounded the problem at the tail end areas. 

According to sources, lower electricity production by the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) also has a role to play as water flow in the Kolab canals are regulated by it.

Admitting to low water levels in the canals, Upper Kolab Irrigation Project chief construction engineer AC Sahu said the tail endpoints receive water late due to this factor. 

Earlier, the irrigation water was released in December second week and the rabi crop cycle used to end by May.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolab reservoir
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp