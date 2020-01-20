Home States Odisha

Boats collide in sea, 18 Odisha fishermen rescued

Meanwhile, the fishermen alleged that despite their repeated demand for a fishery jetty to anchor their boats, no steps have been taken.

High tide and dense fog reportedly led to the collusion.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as 18 fishermen had a narrow escape with four of them sustaining minor injuries, when two fishing boats collided off  Gopalpur coast on Sunday. 

According to sources, a boat with 10 fishermen on board was returning to Gopalpur coast when it collided with another boat with eight fishermen heading towards deep sea.  

High tide and dense fog reportedly led to the collusion. Though the fishermen escaped and swam to shore, both the boats were damaged. 

“We found the other boat in close proximity but before we could steer away, a high tide put our boat on the other,” said one of the rescued fishermen. All fishing equipment were lost in the sea, following the mishap.
Boat owners K Gereya and K Babajai of Revukaturu village under Chamakhandi police limits said they suffered losses including fishing nets worth Rs six lakh, motors worth Rs 1.2 lakh and boats worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

Later, district fisheries officer Promod Rout reached Gopalpur and said the matter would be inquired into and the report would be sent to the Fisheries Directorate for financial assistance to the victims. Meanwhile, the fishermen alleged that despite their repeated demand for a fishery jetty to anchor their boats, no steps have been taken.

Odisha Fishermen Odisha government
