DIG, RPF South Eastern Railway to probe rice theft case in Odisha

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: DIG, RPF South Eastern Railway, Chakradharpur division Sanjay Mishra on Saturday arrived here to probe theft of 288 bags of PDS rice, seized from an abandoned urinal at the railway colony on January 8.



Earlier, three persons, Rahul Sahu, Krisna Sahoo and Tinku Kanta were arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft. All of them were booked under Section 3 A of RPUP Act.

Another accused is absconding. Besides, RPF personnel of Chakradhapur division OC LK Dash, ASI SK Kumar and Havildars RV Thakur and D Baxla were suspended for dereliction of duty.



Mishra said investigation is continuing to confirm whether more officials were involved in the incident. Sources said Food Corporation of India (FCI) has sought damages of Rs 5.37 lakh from the railways.