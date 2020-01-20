Jagatsinghpur town locals start signature campaign for railway line from Cuttack to Paradip

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A signature campaign has been started by some locals demanding construction of a railway line from Cuttack to Paradip through Jagatsinghpur town. A new line from Chhapada to Niali Road has been demanded as it will connect with the proposed Bhubaneswar-Astaranga rail link.

If the demand is fulfilled, then the district headquarters town will get railway connectivity and this will make it easier for residents of Naugaon and Balikuda to travel to the state capital. It would also reduce the distance between Bhubaneswar and Paradip.

The existing Cuttack-Paradip railway line skips Jagatsinghpur town and the new link would not only benefit people but also contribute to development of the region. Former chairman of Jagatsinghpur Municipality Biplab Chaudhry said the signatures of people collected during the drive will be submitted along with a memorandum to the Prime Minister and Union Railway Minister.