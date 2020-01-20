Home States Odisha

Locals express concern over deplorable state of Indravati canal in Odisha

Pani Panchayat committee president Dipti Praharaj alleged that water tax is collected from many farmers despite the fact that their land did not receive water.

Published: 20th January 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Panchayats demanded the timely release of water.

Panchayats demanded the timely release of water. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: As many as 157 representatives of pani panchayats under Kusumkhunti Irrigation Division of Indravati Project held a meeting on Sunday and expressed concern over the deplorable state of project’s right canal system.

They were critical of lack of coordination between project officials and the representatives. Besides, they demanded the timely release of water.

Pani Panchayat committee president Dipti Praharaj alleged that water tax is collected from many farmers despite the fact that their land did not receive water. He said there is need for combined verification by Irrigation Division of Indravati project, revenue authorities and pani panchayats to sort out the problem. 

He expressed anguish that farmers are suffering for the last four years as the tender for Rs 322-crore renovation and repair work of the right canal is yet to be finalised. Unfortunately, contractors are given charge of entrusting repair and renovation works of minor and sub minors and water to canals is not released as per schedule and time, he said. 

Among others, executive engineer of right canal Rajkishor Behera and social activist Sesadev Behera were present. For the ensuing rabi season, water was scheduled to be released by January 1 but was released on January 7, failing to reach tail endpoints as of now. 

TAGS
Odisha Pani Panchayats Indravati Project Kusumkhunti Irrigation Division
