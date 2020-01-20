Notorious drug peddler nabbed in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Sunday nabbed a notorious drug peddler and seized brown sugar and cash from his possession.



“Investigation is on and the details will be shared once the probe is over,” STF DIG Jai Narayan Pankaj said.



In the last 13 days, STF has conducted raids in various places of the state, arrested 11 persons, and seized 93-gram brown sugar, Rs nine lakh cash, three motorcycles and other incriminating documents from the accused.