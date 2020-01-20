Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation to develop MSME Park in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) will soon develop an MSME Park at Basantpur on the outskirts of the city.



The park will be developed on 50 acre of 100-acre land, brought by Idco for Rs 2 crore on January 2 last year for the development of a new industrial estate at Basantpur.

Divisional Head, Idco, Sambalpur Sanjib Kumar Panda said the proposed MSME park will be developed over an area of 50-acre land and the rest will be utilised for the development of second industrial estate of Sambalpur.



He said plots of 5 decimal and 10 decimal size will be allotted to entrepreneurs, interested to start MSMEs. Funds for development of the park will be allotted by both Central and state governments.



Official sources said, at least 350 MSME units would be accommodated in the park.

Basantpur is all set to become a major hub with at least four major projects, including the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S), Sainik School and second campus of Gangadhar Meher University besides Group Centre of CRPF coming up in the locality.