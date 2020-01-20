Home States Odisha

Ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh looted from Odisha temple

The theft came to light when the priest of the temple on Sunday found that the ornaments were missing.

Published: 20th January 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 09:42 AM

Maa Dakhin Kali temple in Jagatajora village

Maa Dakhin Kali temple in Jagatajora village.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Miscreants struck Maa Dakhin Kali temple in Jagatajora village within Tantiapala marine police limits and decamped with gold and silver ornaments along with other valuables worth around Rs 5 lakh on Saturday night. 

The theft came to light when the priest of the temple on Sunday found that the ornaments were missing. He informed the matter to president of the temple managing committee Gagan Pradhan, who filed an FIR with Tantiapala marine police.

Gagan said a silver crown, three gold chains and other ornaments along with the Hundi box were stolen from the temple. “It is the handiwork of miscreants who have expertise in committing thefts at religious places. Efforts are on to nab them,” said Tantiapala marine IIC Jyoti Ranjan Swain. He said a special team has been formed for the purpose and it may be a long drawn search.

“We pressed a sniffer dog during our investigation. We are interrogating a section of the temple priests and locals. The role of insiders cannot be ruled out,” said the IIC.

A large number of people gathered outside the temple after the news of the burglary broke out. Some of them staged a ‘dharna’ and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. Miscreants had decamped with a three feet high idol of Maa Durga sitting on the lap of Lord Shiva made of black chlorite stone (Muguni) from the ancient Nayakbabu temple within Bhitarkanika National Park last year. Eight months back, unknown  miscreants had burgled the 350-year-old Radhakanta Jew temple in Giria village within 
Rajkanika police limits and decamped with Astadhatu idols,  gold and silver ornaments and other articles.

Silver crown stolen with hundi box

The theft came to light when the priest of the temple on Sunday found that the ornaments were missing.

Stolen items include a silver crown, 3 gold chains along with hundi box. Miscreants had decamped with a three feet high idol of Maa Durga sitting on the lap of Lord Shiva made of black chlorite stone from the ancient Nayakbabu temple within Bhitarkanika National Park last year.

Eight months back, miscreants had burgled the 350-year-old Radhakanta Jew temple in Giria village within Rajkanika police limits and decamped with Astadhatu idols, gold and silver ornaments and other articles

