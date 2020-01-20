Private firm staffers robbed of Rs 1.6 lakh in Odisha  

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Two employees of a private finance firm were robbed of Rs 1.6 lakh by armed miscreants near Nayakbandha on NH-16 near Soro town on Sunday morning. The victims, Jagannath Swain and Rashmirekha Das, were en route to their office after collecting money from women Self Help Groups (SHGs) of Bhimei village when they were intercepted near Paikali Chowk near Nayaband.

The miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons and snatched the bag containing the cash. The employees, who sustained critical injuries on their head and limbs, were rescued by locals and rushed to Soro Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

Interestingly, Soro IIC Sriballabh Sahu, Nilagiri SDPO Amulya Dhar and Nilagiri IIC Minati Biswal said no such incident happened in the area. Balasore SP B Jugal Kishore and Sadar SDPO Prabhas Chadra Pal could not be contacted for their comments on the matter.