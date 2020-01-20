Rourkela gets model control room, PCR vans for vigilance 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a move to strengthen policing in Rourkela police district, Odisha DGP Abhay on Sunday inaugurated a Model Control Room and dedicated 25 Police Control Room (PCR) vans to the service of the people.



As many as 25 new Toyota Innova MUVs have been provided to the police by the Sundargarh district administration with funding of Rs 4.65 crore from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

The DGP, accompanied by Additional DG (Intelligence) R K Sharma, unveiled the control room at the District Police Office here before inaugurating the PCR vans at a function organised at Uditnagar parade ground.

The DGP also convened a review meeting of officers of Rourkela, Sundargarh and Keonjhar police districts. He said crime scenario, law and order, industrial issues and Left-Wing extremism were discussed at the meeting.



DIG (Western Range) Kabita Jalan, Rourkela SP K Shiva Subramani, Panposh Sub-Collector Biswajit Mohapatra and Sundargarh DMF Chief Executive Officer R Laguri were among those present.