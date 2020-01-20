Two arrested for cheating women SHGs

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Maddhupatna police arrested two persons, including a woman, on the charges of cheating lakhs of rupees from different woman SHGs on the pretext of providing household articles at cheap rate through a charitable trust formed by them.



The accused, Sukant Kumar Ram alias Susil of Jahanpur in Jagatsinghpur and Jyotsnarani Behera of Poparada under Madhupatna police limits, have been booked under sections 420, 506 and 34 of IPC and section 6 of OPID Act.