Home States Odisha

Two arrested for raping minor in Odisha

The accused are Bhanu Pratap Samal of Singhpur village within Binjharpur police limits in Jajpur district and Biswanath Swain of Kalinga village within Barabil police limits of Keonjhar district.

Published: 20th January 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

The victim managed to reach her house late at night and narrated her ordeal to her mother. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Police on Sunday arrested two persons for the alleged kidnapping and gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl at a village within Pattamundai police limits on January 13. 

The accused are Bhanu Pratap Samal of Singhpur village within Binjharpur police limits in Jajpur district and Biswanath Swain of Kalinga village within Barabil police limits of Keonjhar district.

Pattamundai IIC Rakesh Tripathy said the victim was kidnapped by the accused while she was returning to her village from a market nearby on the evening of January 13. She was forced to consume a soft drink laced with an intoxicant. When she became unconscious, both the accused gang-raped her in an SUV. 

After committing the crime, the accused abandoned the girl on a road near the village. The victim managed to reach her house late at night and narrated her ordeal to her mother. The mother of the victim filed an FIR with Pattamundai police on January 14 basing on which the two were arrested.  

“During interrogation, both the accused confessed to have kidnapped and raped the girl. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident,” the IIC said.  The accused have been booked under Sections 363, 328, 342, 506, 109 and 376 D of IPC and Section 6 of  Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Minor molested

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a 36-year-old man at Rasanpur area within Sadar police limits of the city on Sunday. The accused, Biranchi Naik of Rasanpur, committed the crime while she was alone in her house.

On hearing her screams, the victim’s sister-in-law rushed to the spot. However, the accused fled. A case has been registered under Sections 451 and 354 (A) of IPC and Section 12 of POCSO Act.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Act Odisha Crimes
India Matters
Representational Image. | File Photo
India’s richest 1% saw wealth grow 13 times faster than poorest 50%: Oxfam
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Finch
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)
One nation one ration card scheme: 12 states to get direct benefits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gandhi kites fly high at international festival in Hubballi
Stat of the Art: No stopping King Kohli and Hitman Rohit
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp