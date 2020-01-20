Two arrested for raping minor in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Police on Sunday arrested two persons for the alleged kidnapping and gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl at a village within Pattamundai police limits on January 13.



The accused are Bhanu Pratap Samal of Singhpur village within Binjharpur police limits in Jajpur district and Biswanath Swain of Kalinga village within Barabil police limits of Keonjhar district.



Pattamundai IIC Rakesh Tripathy said the victim was kidnapped by the accused while she was returning to her village from a market nearby on the evening of January 13. She was forced to consume a soft drink laced with an intoxicant. When she became unconscious, both the accused gang-raped her in an SUV.

After committing the crime, the accused abandoned the girl on a road near the village. The victim managed to reach her house late at night and narrated her ordeal to her mother. The mother of the victim filed an FIR with Pattamundai police on January 14 basing on which the two were arrested.

“During interrogation, both the accused confessed to have kidnapped and raped the girl. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident,” the IIC said. The accused have been booked under Sections 363, 328, 342, 506, 109 and 376 D of IPC and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Minor molested



A 13-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a 36-year-old man at Rasanpur area within Sadar police limits of the city on Sunday. The accused, Biranchi Naik of Rasanpur, committed the crime while she was alone in her house.



On hearing her screams, the victim’s sister-in-law rushed to the spot. However, the accused fled. A case has been registered under Sections 451 and 354 (A) of IPC and Section 12 of POCSO Act.



A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.