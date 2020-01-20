Woman raped by husband, three others in Odisha

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A woman was allegedly gang-raped by her husband and three other persons in UV 52 village under Umerkote police limits on January 13.



Filing a case against the accused on Saturday, the victim alleged that her husband Saju Harijan of Chadheiguda under the same police limits, took her to an isolated spot where three others joined him.

They tied her hands and mouth, raped her one by one and left the spot. Five months into marriage, the victim had filed a complaint against Sanju, accusing him of mental and physical torture.



The duo had got married last year against their parents’ wishes. Police said no one has been arrested so far and investigation is on.