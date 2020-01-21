Home States Odisha

20 students of a school affected by chicken pox

Outbreak of chicken pox in a residential school has prompted the Collector and Sub Collector to rush to the institution to take stock of the situation.

Published: 21st January 2020 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Outbreak of chicken pox in a residential school has prompted the Collector and Sub Collector to rush to the institution to take stock of the situation.Twenty students of Popara Ashram School in Tigiria block have been affected by the virus over past two days prompting Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and Athagarh Sub Collector Amiya Kumar Sahu to rush to the residential school on Sunday to take stock of the situation. A medical team has been deputed to treat the children.

Over 200 people are reportedly suffering from the disease in the last one month in different localities of the district. With chicken pox spreading in different villages, the terrified panic-stricken people have sent their children to other places to protect the children.

The villagers alleged that no treatment was provided to them, nor any survey started to ascertain the cause and initiate measures to restrict the disease from spreading. “This is a seasonal viral disease and we have started treatment to control its infection and spread,” said ADMO Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp