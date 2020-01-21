20 students of a school affected by chicken pox

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Outbreak of chicken pox in a residential school has prompted the Collector and Sub Collector to rush to the institution to take stock of the situation.Twenty students of Popara Ashram School in Tigiria block have been affected by the virus over past two days prompting Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and Athagarh Sub Collector Amiya Kumar Sahu to rush to the residential school on Sunday to take stock of the situation. A medical team has been deputed to treat the children.

Over 200 people are reportedly suffering from the disease in the last one month in different localities of the district. With chicken pox spreading in different villages, the terrified panic-stricken people have sent their children to other places to protect the children.

The villagers alleged that no treatment was provided to them, nor any survey started to ascertain the cause and initiate measures to restrict the disease from spreading. “This is a seasonal viral disease and we have started treatment to control its infection and spread,” said ADMO Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.