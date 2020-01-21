Agonising wait for family of Odisha youth working with Sura Baba

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The family of Ajit Senapati of Lachmakana village within Erasama police limits have been waiting for his return for the last nine years. He has been missing from the disgraced self-styled godman Sura Baba’s Trahi Achyuta ashram at Jhintisasan of Khurda district since 2011. The agony of the family was made worse by the police’s four-year delay in registering a case in this regard.

Ajit had joined the ashram as an accountant in 2009, six years before Surendra Mishra alias Sura Baba was arrested for his involvement in several crimes including rape. However, in March 2011, Ajit’s family lost contact with him. His father, Mayadhar Senapati tried to get some information about him from other staff working at the ashram but in vain.

Ajit’s mother Chandrabati Senapati alleged the ashram staff misbehaved with her when she inquired about Ajit. She said they threw her out of the ashram after handing over Ajit’s certificates.

After failing to trace her son, Chandrabati lodge an FIR against Sura Baba and his sons but the police did not register a case against them.

Mayadhar alleged that the police, influenced by the godman, deliberately suppressed the case.

He said the police informed the case was handed over to Crime Branch. “However, the information was false as the case, after it was finally registered by the police, is still pending in Balipatna police station,” he said.

Balipatana IIC Radhakant Sahu said a case was registered in the matter after four years of lodging of FIR under Sections 365, 506 and 34 of IPC in 2015. However, he did not clarify the reason for the delay.

Sahu said investigation into the matter is on and a notice was published in newspapers to trace Ajit.