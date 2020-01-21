Doctor’s 30 km out-of-duty call saves pregnant woman in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In an exemplary show of service, a doctor of Kalimela Community Health Centre (CHC) rushed to the house of a pregnant woman and carried her on a cot covering a distance of 30 km to the CHC in Malkangiri on Monday. Dr Radheshyam Jena reached the house of the woman Rinama Bare in Kodidulagundi village under Kurmanur panchayat to help her deliver.

She went into labour in the morning and on being informed, Jena who was present near Kodidulagundi for a health camp along with his assistant Sukant Sahoo and health workers Dinesh Biswas and Sunadarmohan Tudu rushed to her village. While Bare delivered a baby boy, another baby remained in the uterus.

As Dr Jena could not help her further and condition of the woman deteriorated, the doctor and others carried her on a cot. They walked for 30 km in hilly terrains to admit her in the CHC.

Doctors said while the second baby had died in the uterus, condition of the mother and the newborn is stable.

Pregnant woman carried on the cot, delivers midway

In another incident, a pregnant woman gave birth to her child in the open while being carried to the hospital on a cot near Gopaguda village under Khairput block on Sunday.

The woman was being carried by her family members as the ambulance was stationed four kms away due to unmotorable road condition. When Kashmi Golari of Gopaguda village under Khairput block went into labour on Sunday, her family members called up the 102 ambulance service.

Although the ambulance was sent, it could not reach the village due to bad road condition. With no male members around, women of her family accompanied by the local ASHA worker Pramila Majhi carried Kashmi on a cot to the place where the ambulance was waiting.

However, she developed acute labour pain and delivered a baby girl mid-way.

The woman and newborn were again carried on the cot to the ambulance which took them to Khairput Community Health Centre.

Meanwhile, her family members blamed the health authorities for the incident. They said the situation could have been averted if Kashmi was shifted to the nearest Maa Gruha in advance.