Four killed as truck runs over makeshift shops in Odisha's Sambalpur

Road accident

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Four persons died and four others suffered critical injuries after a truck ran over makeshift shops on the roadside ar Paramanapur area in Sambalpur district on Tuesday morning.

The shops set up on January 16, sources said, were part of the ongoing Dhanu Jatra festival in the area that falls under Sason police station limits. 

The truck rammed into the stalls and ran over the vendors who were sleeping inside their stalls. 

While three persons died on the spot, the fourth person passed away when he was being shifted to the hospital.  The deceased have been identified as Md Sayat (40), Md Tayit (35) and Waqar Aalam (30) from Sonapali area in the city and Md Danish (22) of Pensionpara area in the city. The injured persons are receiving treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science And Research (VIMSAR), Burla. 

Two of the injured have been identified as Md. Jalaluddin (28) of Bhutapara and Rajesh Mahanand (26) of Tampasara under Bargarh district. The identity of the other two injured is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the truck has been seized by the police and further investigation into the matter is underway.

