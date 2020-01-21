Man-animal conflict: Elephant on damaging spree in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A tusker that ventured into some villages of Salijanga panchayat under Tomka forest range in the district, has been wreaking havoc in the area for the last three days. The jumbo has not only attacked five persons, leaving them critically wounded, but also damaged harvested crop and thatched houses of villagers.

The tusker reportedly sneaked from Daitari forest range in neighbouring Keonjhar district and moving across Baghuapal, Benapatia and Salijanga villages.

Three victims, who were attacked by the elephant on Sunday night, were first admitted to the local hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after their condition deteriorated. Villagers have demanded financial assistance for the injured and compensation for crop loss.

Jumbo kills one

Rourkela: An elephant killed Remond Kullu (54) of Automunda village under Rourkela Forest Division late Sunday night. “When the elephant attacked Kullu’s mud house, the occupants fled to safety but Kullu got trampled. The pachyderm sneaked in while other herd members were on the other side of the village,” said Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Dilip Sahu.

Kullu was rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital but was declared brought dead. Police on Monday conducted autopsy of the body after registering an unnatural death case.