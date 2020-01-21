Mobile Blood Collection Van for blood collection lying idle in Odisha

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The sole Mobile Blood Collection Van (MBCV) in the district, attached to SLN Medical College here has been lying idle since it was inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishor Das in October last year.

Reason: the vehicle has not been registered with the RTO. Superintendent of SLN Medical College and Hospital HK Dalai said the CDMO has the authority to make the MBCV operational and the van is not yet been registered with RTO of Koraput.

General Manager (Equipment), OSMC, Saubhagya Ransingh said the CDMOs concerned were supposed to ensure permanent registration of the vehicles within two weeks of receiving them. Koraput CDMO Makaranda Beura said MBCV was handed over to the medical college and he had no instructions to operate it.