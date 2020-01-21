Home States Odisha

Odisha becomes second fastest mover in NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals

Odisha’s composite score improved from 51 in 2018 to 58 in 2019 showing noticeable progress in several categories.

Published: 21st January 2020 01:06 PM

Niti Aayog (File Photo)

Niti Aayog. (File Photo)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has become one of the fastest movers from 2018 to 2019, according to the second edition of the NITI Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index, which has comprehensively documented the progress made by different States and Union Territories towards achieving the SDG targets in 2030.

Odisha’s composite score improved from 51 in 2018 to 58 in 2019 showing noticeable progress in several categories. The State was only behind Uttar Pradesh, whose overall score improved from 42 in 2018 to 55 in 2019 while the national score stood at 60.

The national score in 2018 was 57. While Uttar Pradesh became the highest gainer, Odisha was second with an improvement of 7 points in its score. It improved its ranking from 23rd in 2018 to 15th in 2019 and has been put in the performer category in overall ranking.

The states were ranked in categories of No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Clean Water And Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Reduced Inequalities, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Sustainable Consumption and Production, Climate Action, Life Below Water, Life on Land, Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and Partnerships.

In five categories, the State has been accorded the status of ‘Front Runner’ and as ‘Performer’ in six out of total 17 categories. Odisha has become ‘Front Runner’ in Clean Water and Sanitation (85), Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (72), Reduced Inequality (69), Climate Action (69) and Life on Land (99) categories.

Among the States, Odisha saved the highest amount of CO2 by bringing renewable energy and by use of LED lights. Moreover, Odisha and four other states showed a decreasing trend in the area under desertification.

The State has received ‘Performer’ tag in Good Health and Well Being (61), Affordable and Clean Energy (50), Decent Work and Economic Growth (59), Sustainable Cities and Communities (51), Life Below Water (57) and Peace Justice and Strong Institutions (61).However, in several categories, the State’s performance was not upto mark and needed improvement.

While in No Poverty indices, Odisha scored 47 and needed much improvement, in Zero Hunger category, the score was lowest at 34. Similarly, in Quality Education, Gender Equality and Sustainable Consumption and Production, Odisha’s score was 40, 35 and 44 respectively.  

The SDG India Index-which has been developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), United Nations in India, and Global Green Growth Institute, tracks progress of all States and UTs on 100 indicators drawn from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation’s National Indicator Framework (NIF). The process of selection of these indicators included multiple consultations with Union ministries/departments and States/UTs.

Scorecard in 2019

58 Odisha
55 Uttar Pradesh
60 National score
5 categories Front Runner
6 categories Perfomer
