Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Online Property Tax Module

The Chief Minister also launched Municipal Premier League, a unique transformative endeavour, which will facilitate urban local bodies to enhance their own revenue collection.

Published: 21st January 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an effort to give shape to a major 5T target in urban administration with greater transparency and efficiency, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched Online Property Tax Module to facilitate payment of tax anytime anywhere.

The Chief Minister also launched Municipal Premier League, a unique transformative endeavour, which will facilitate urban local bodies (ULBs) to enhance their own revenue collection. Launching twin programmes of the Housing and Urban Development Department at the convention centre of the Lok Seva Bhavan here, the Chief Minister congratulated the department for giving shape to one of the important 5T targets.

"It has been the endeavour of my Government to deliver all the public services at the doorsteps of people using technology. Online Property Tax Module launched today to facilitate payment anytime anywhere is a very good initiative started by Housing and Urban Development Department," he said and added that people residing in urban areas would immensely benefit from this.

The Chief Minister said enhancing own revenue for cities is very important to encourage higher investment, ensure better amenities and enhance the living conditions of urbanites. Stating that citizens often correlate the payment of taxes with delivery of services, he said urban Odisha today is transforming into liveable, sustainable and inclusive cities.

"I understand that organisation of Municipal Premier League for enhancing the revenue collection of the ULBs is a first of its kind in the entire country. It is a transformative idea that will certainly create a competitive spirit among ULBs and pave the way for a better urban life," he said.

During the function, two video documentaries, one on Oneline Property Tax Module and other on Municipal Premier League were screened. The Chief Minister also unveiled the Municipal Premier League winner’s trophy.

Among others, Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra, Principal Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development department G Mathivathan and 5T Secretary VK Pandian were present. Employees of nine ULBs including Bhunaneswar Municipal Corporation were also present.

